It started off as more of a green morning, but as time has gone on, things are breaking down more.



US futures have gone closer to flat, and Europe is breaking down.

Via Bloomberg, here’s a chart of Germany’s DAX index, which is now off over 1.2%.

Italy is also near its lows of the morning, down around 1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.