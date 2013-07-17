Markets Are In The Red

Joe Weisenthal
Markets have gotten more red.

After being pretty much flat early this morning, things are down as the world waits for Ben Bernanke’s monetary policy speech at 8:30 AM ET.

In Europe, the big loser is Spain, where stocks are off just under 1%.

Italy is down 0.5%.

Germany is down 0.6%.

US futures are still off small.

Click here for a guide to some of the language that Bernanke could use today in his testimony before Congress.

