Markets Are Higher On Big Day For Central Banking

Photo: Shanna Mari / Flickr

Good morning.US futures are basically flat.



Markets in Europe are generally higher.

Italy is up by 0.6%. Ireland is up by 0.3%. Spain is up by 0.7%. Germany is flat.

It’s a big day for Central Banking. In a little bit, incoming Bank of England chief will be testifying before a committee.

Later on, we’ll have a big press conference from Mario Draghi at the ECB, where he may talk about the raft of issues that have come up. Should be a fun one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.