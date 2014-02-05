Markets Are Slipping A Little

Good morning! Earlier today markets were flat.

Now we’re starting to see some slippage.

Asian markets were fine. But US futures are down a little bit, and European stocks are mixed. Germany is down, while France and Italy are higher.

It’s going to be a good day for economic data, as we have the ADP jobs report (at 8:15) as well as non-manufacturing PMI and ISM reports. There are also plenty of earnings coming out today, including from Disney, Coca-Cola, and Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.