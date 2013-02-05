Markets Bounce Back After Getting Crushed

Photo: YouTube
Markets are higher in Europe today.They’re not dramatically higher, but in the green.
Italy is up 0.8%, Spain is up 0.5%, Germany is up about 0.2%.
Remember, yesterday Italy fell 4.5% on political concerns.
The big news so far today: A very strong Chinese non-manufacturing PMI report, and the Reserve Bank of Australia keeping rates steady.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.