Markets Bounce Back After Getting Crushed

Markets are higher in Europe today.They’re not dramatically higher, but in the green.



Italy is up 0.8%, Spain is up 0.5%, Germany is up about 0.2%.

Remember, yesterday Italy fell 4.5% on political concerns.

The big news so far today: A very strong Chinese non-manufacturing PMI report, and the Reserve Bank of Australia keeping rates steady.

