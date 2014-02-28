Markets Are Red

Good morning!

Today could be a busy Friday.

There’s quite a bit of economic data coming out, but furthermore there’s growing tension in Ukraine, as a Ukrainian minister has accused Russia of staging an armed intervention in Crimea. This will rattle some nerves, for sure.

US futures are in the red, as are various stock markets across Europe. It’s nothing too huge, just broadbased.

The other big event of the day is the record drop for the Chinese yuan, the biggest one-day fall since 2005.

Later today we get UMich Consumer Sentiment, GDP, and Chicago PMI.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.