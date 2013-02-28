Asian Markets Have Another Gigantic Day

Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Markets continue to act as though the Italy-inspired Monday panic never happened.After the Dow hit a brand new post-crisis high yesterday, Japan turned in another gigantic session.



The Nikkei gained 2.7%.

China also had a good day, adding 2.2%.

In the meantime, Europe is modestly higher, as is the US.

Watch out. We get our first revision to Q4 GDP today. Remember the first version of this number came in at a shocking -0.1%. We’ll see if it flips positive today.

