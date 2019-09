Good morning!

It’s a quiet day in world markets. Not much volatility anywhere. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.5% last night, while Shanghai gained 0.35%.

US futures are slightly higher, while European stocks are a bit lower. Germany is off 0.16%. The UK is down 0.37%.

In the US today we get the latest on New Home Sales.

