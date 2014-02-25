Markets Are Lower

Good morning!
After touching record highs yesterday, US futures are a lower in overnight action.
European stocks are down as well. Germany is off 0.4%. Italy is down 0.3%. France is off 0.5%.
French Business Confidence came out and slightly missed expectations.
The big loser of the day is China, as the Shanghai Composite shed another 2%, and the Chinese Yuan continued to reverse from its traditional course of only going higher.
Today in the US we get the Case-Shiller housing market index.
