Italy Is Staging A Big Rally, With Just A Few Hours To Go Before Polls Close

Polls close in the hotly contested national election in just under 6 hours.
The reason why the whole world is watching is that Italy is Europe’s largest debt market, and a turn away from the current “reform” path would be seen as significantly destabilizing.
There are worries that strong performances today by either Silvio Berlusconi or Beppe Grillo (the anti-bank populist comedian) will create chaos.
We’ll be covering the results LIVE all day.
In the meantime, Italy’s FTSE MIB index is up nearly 1%, and yields on the country’s borrowing costs are falling nicely.
Here’s the stock market rally.
Photo: FTSE MIB
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.