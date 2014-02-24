Markets Are Quiet

Good morning! It’s the final week of the month, and things are pretty quiet.

Japan ended its session down 0.19%.

Shanghai is the one big red splotch on the board, with the Shanghai Composite dropping 1.75%.

German stocks are essentially flat. Same with the UK

US futures are a hair higher.

This week will see a fair share of interesting economic data, including regional data from the Dallas and Richmond Feds. Also tomorrow we’ll get the latest Case-Shiller housing data.

For a preview of all that, see here >

