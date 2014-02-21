Markets Are Going Nowhere After Another Huge Move In Japan

Good morning! It was another huge day in Japan, where the Nikkei gained 2.88%. The index has had a few big days recently, as it goes from being one of the ugliest markets of the year to being a bit less so.

Meanwhile, everything else is quiet.

European stocks are a shade in the red while the US is a little bit in the green.

After a fairly busy day for economic data, today will be quiet, with just existing home sales coming up on the docket for the US.

Even then, all economic data right now seems to have an asterisk next to it, as everyone wonders whether it is weather related.

