Europe Is Getting Crushed

This is another ugly start to the day.



Remember, yesterday the US took it on the chin. Commodities got crushed and stocks fell nicely on slightly hawkish Fed minutes.

Today: the pain is in Europe.

Flash PMI from across the Eurozone is coming in bad. France was especially bad.

Germany is down 1.8%.

The UK is down 1.5%.

And Italy is getting clobbered.

Photo: FTSE MIB

