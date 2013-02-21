Europe Is Getting Crushed

Joe Weisenthal

This is another ugly start to the day.

Remember, yesterday the US took it on the chin. Commodities got crushed and stocks fell nicely on slightly hawkish Fed minutes.

Today: the pain is in Europe.

Flash PMI from across the Eurozone is coming in bad. France was especially bad.

Germany is down 1.8%.

The UK is down 1.5%.

And Italy is getting clobbered.

image

Photo: FTSE MIB

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

markets moneygame-us