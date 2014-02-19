Markets Are Slipping

Good morning!

Global markets have an ever-so-slight rouge look to them, as stocks edge slightly lower around the world.

After a huge Tuesday, Japanese stocks lost 0.5% today.

The UK is down 0.07%. Germany is lower by 0.23%. US futures are off by about 0.1%. Italy is down 0.5%.

Today in the US we get housing starts, the Produce Price Index, and the latest Federal Reserve Minutes, each of which should be interesting to watch.

