Markets Are Heading Higher

Joe Weisenthal
Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Finally, everyone is back from vacation.Yesterday the US was off, and the week before that China was off.

Now the world is at full capacity again.

Markets are heading a bit higher.

Both Italy and Germany are up fractionally (and both well off early lows already).

US futures are a touch higher.

It could be a quiet day. The highlight will be homebuilder sentiment later in the day.

