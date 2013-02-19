Markets Are Heading Higher

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Finally, everyone is back from vacation.Yesterday the US was off, and the week before that China was off.



Now the world is at full capacity again.

Markets are heading a bit higher.

Both Italy and Germany are up fractionally (and both well off early lows already).

US futures are a touch higher.

It could be a quiet day. The highlight will be homebuilder sentiment later in the day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.