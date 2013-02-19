Markets Are Heading Higher

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS
Finally, everyone is back from vacation.Yesterday the US was off, and the week before that China was off.
Now the world is at full capacity again.
Markets are heading a bit higher.
Both Italy and Germany are up fractionally (and both well off early lows already).
US futures are a touch higher.
It could be a quiet day. The highlight will be homebuilder sentiment later in the day.
