Markets Have Turned South After GDP Bombs Everywhere

The story of the day is: Weak GDP numbers everywhere.It started in Japan, where GDP came in at -0.1%, vs expectations of 0.1% growth.



Meanwhile, GDP numbers across Europe are lower as well.

Specifically, Germany saw economic contraction of 0.6%, while France saw contraction of 0.3% in Q4, according to MarketWatch.

Italian GDP fell by 0.9%, also worse than expected.

Eurozone GDP fell 0.6% vs. expectations of a 0.4% decline.

Numbers out of Greece and Portugal are also awful.

European markets started the day higher, but are all falling.

Spain is down nearly 1%.

Italy is off 0.8%.

Germany is down 0.3%.

