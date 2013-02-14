Markets Have Turned South After GDP Bombs Everywhere

Photo: Athit Perawongmetha / Getty Images
The story of the day is: Weak GDP numbers everywhere.It started in Japan, where GDP came in at -0.1%, vs expectations of 0.1% growth.
Meanwhile, GDP numbers across Europe are lower as well.
Specifically, Germany saw economic contraction of 0.6%, while France saw contraction of 0.3% in Q4, according to MarketWatch.
Italian GDP fell by 0.9%, also worse than expected.
Eurozone GDP fell 0.6% vs. expectations of a 0.4% decline.
Numbers out of Greece and Portugal are also awful.
European markets started the day higher, but are all falling.
Spain is down nearly 1%.
Italy is off 0.8%.
Germany is down 0.3%.
