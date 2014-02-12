Markets Are Higher

Good morning!
Things are mostly quiet today in world markets following yesterday’s huge gains for US stocks.
The emerging market-inspired turmoil everyone was freaking out a couple of weeks ago is fading into the rear-view mirror, as US stocks claw their way back close to their all-time highs.
There’s a generally greenish tint to the action today.
Japan gained 0.5%. Shanghai rose 0.3%, Germany is up 0.4%. US futures are up a hair.
There’s basically nothing coming up this morning, except an announcement from the BoE and the latest in mortgage applications, so there’s a decent chance that things will be quiet all day.
Focus shall be paid to The Olympics and the big storm that’s about to barrel down on NYC.
