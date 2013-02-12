Markets Are Falling After Enormous Day In Japan

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Japan had a major rally, gaining 2% on the back of comments from the economic minister about 13,000 on the Nikkei.But overall, markets are sagging a bit.



Italy is down 0.4%.

Spain is down 0.27%.

US futures are down modestly.

Today all eyes will be on DC ahead of the President’s State Of The Union Speech, in which he’s expected to lay out his economic vision.

