Markets Are Falling

It’s nothing too special, but markets are starting the day in “risk off” mode.



Europe is down modestly across the board.

Italy is down 0.28%. Spain down 0.55%. Germany down just 0.1%.

Political concerns in Spain and Italy continue to be talked about. Mario Draghi comes to Spain tomorrow to talk to lawmakers.

US futures are basically flat, and Asia was closed last night.

Japan’s yen is weakening modestly against the dollar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.