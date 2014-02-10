US Futures Are Lower After Big Night In Japan

Good morning! The week has begun, and US futures are lower.

It’s not a dramatic move, just a slight toe-tip into the red following gains late last week.

Meanwhile, Japan continues to a recover a bit after its rough patch, with the Nikkei gaining 1.7%. Shanghai also gained 2% last night.

European stocks aren’t doing much of anything.

There isn’t going to be tons of data this week as the big story will be Janet Yellen’s Humphrey-Hawkins testimony before Congress.

