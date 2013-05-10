Markets Are Rallying Everywhere After Gigantic Day In Japan

It’s green all around.
Markets are gaining everywhere after Japan had yet another huge day. The Nikkei gain 2.9%.
Meanwhile, in the last day, the USDJPY not only broke through 100, it also broke through 101, as aggressive fiscal and monetary easing is causing the yen to fall.
China gained 0.6%.
US futures are modestly higher, while European markets are gaining.
Italy is up 1.3%. Germany is up 0.88%.
This has been a very quiet week with virtually no economic data.
But the story is gains across the board.
