Morning Markets: Equities Up Slightly, Commodities Struggle To Hold Gains

After the bell, the Dow is right at 10,300, up 32 points. The NASDAQ is up 6 points to 2220 and the S&P 500 is at 1098, up 3.5 points.

Commodities are looking to hold their gains from yesterday as oil climbs $0.41 to $77.42 a barrel.

Gold is up $2.50 to $1122.30 an ounce and silver is up a mere $0.02 to $16.17 an ounce.

Futures are mixed, with cotton, palladium, and lumber all performing well. Down are pork bellies, sugar, cocoa, and coffee.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.