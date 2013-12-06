Markets Are Higher Ahead Of Major Jobs Report

Joe Weisenthal
Drummers drumming drumWikimedia COmmons

Good morning!

Markets are modestly higher in Europe and futures for the US are in the green.

The US is currently riding a 5-day losing streak (the likes of which we haven’t seen in a while).

At 8:30 AM ET we get a very highly anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls report. This week we’ve seen a string of strong data, and interest rates have been rising, as markets begin to suspect that the Fed will soon pull the trigger on “tapering,” a reduction in the pace of bond purchases through QE.

If today’s jobs report is strong, and there’s a notable drop in the unemployment rate, those fears could easily come true.

For a full preview of today’s report, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.