It’s one of the more quiet morning we’ve had lately.

Markets are rallying again in Europe.

Spain and Italy are both up on the order of 0.5%.

Germany is up 0.8%.

In Asia Japan was up 0.8%, while China was basically flat.

US futures are just a hair red.

There isn’t much data out yet (there was a strong Aussie jobs report last night that caused the Ayssie dollar to spike).

In the US, the big number today will be initial claims.

