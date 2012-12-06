It’s one of the more quiet morning we’ve had lately.
Markets are rallying again in Europe.
Spain and Italy are both up on the order of 0.5%.
Germany is up 0.8%.
In Asia Japan was up 0.8%, while China was basically flat.
US futures are just a hair red.
There isn’t much data out yet (there was a strong Aussie jobs report last night that caused the Ayssie dollar to spike).
In the US, the big number today will be initial claims.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.