Markets Have Stopped The Bleeding, For Now

We’ve experienced something very strange so far this week: two down days in a row!

We had losses both Monday and Tuesday. But for now, the “bleeding” (which hasn’t been that severe at all) has stopped.

US futures are up, and stocks are generally higher in Europe.

Stocks did tumble hard in Japan, where the Nikkei fell 2%. Shanghai on the other hand gained 1.3%.

This morning service PMI reports came out, and Europe was pretty ugly. Germany however reported much stronger data than everyone else.

