US Futures Are Higher On Final, Massive Day Of The Year

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

THIS IS IT!On this final, massive day of the year, US futures are higher than where they ended Friday.



That being said, stocks may still open lower, as futures are below where the market closed on Friday (remember, futures continued to tumble post-bell on Friday, as worst of a deal collapse continued to reverberate).

European markets are down, though they’re playing catchup to Friday.

The stage is basically: It seemed there was some Progress yesterday, but things ended with negotiations between Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden. The Senate is due to reconvene today at 11.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.