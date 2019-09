It’s the final day of the year and markets aren’t doing anything. At all.

US futures are up a little bit.

Europe is down a little bit.

And that’s it. It’s really quiet, and probably will be all day as everyone books their big gains for the year and shuffles out early.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.