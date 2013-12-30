Markets Are Going Nowhere

We’re in the home stretch of the year, and markets are basically doing nothing, which is about what you’d expect.

There was very little news over the weekend that could have been considered market-moving.

Europe is flat. US futures are up a touch.

Japan gained slightly and China was down a hair. Really not much at all.

The Russian city of Volgograd has been hit by a second terrorist attack in as many days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.