Markets Are Going Nowhere Ahead Of Huge Day

December 28: Normally you wouldn’t expect anything to happen.But it’s going to be a pretty significant day for Fiscal Cliff talks, as this afternoon Congressional leaders go to The White House for a meeting with Obama to see if there’s a last minute way out to be found.



In the meantime, markets are doing: Nothing

US futures are flat.

Europe is flat.

Yesterday ended up being a remarkably volatile, headline-driven day.

We’ll see if today is similar or politicians can keep their mouths shut prior to the meting.

