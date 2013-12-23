Good morning!

It’s a quiet start to what will probably be a relatively quiet week in world markets.

Markets are rising modestly to kick thing off with US futures and European markets up between 0.2 and 0.3%. Japan was closed today due to a holiday, while Shanghai gained slightly amid ongoing fears of a credit seize up.

This weekend was very quiet, in terms of economic or business news. Perhaps the largest event was Apple confirming its deal to sell iPhones through China’s largest carrier, China Mobile.

