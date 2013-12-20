Markets Are Doing Nothing

It’s been a huge week for markets with tons of implications.

The big event this week was on Wednesday when the Fed unexpectedly “tapered” and the market unexpectedly surged.

Then yesterday markets went nowhere, and gold got crushed.

And now today nothing is really happening on any front, at least so far.

China did get fall 2% last night, as concerns about a liquidity crisis there grow. But other than that, things are quiet.

