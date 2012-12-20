Markets Are Going Nowhere Amid First Fiscal Cliff Drama

Photo: Flickr User Stuck in Customs (www.flickr.com

Markets tumbled in the US yesterday, as the first day of seemingly unplanned chaos poked its head into the Fiscal Cliff drama.The GOP is planning to vote on a ‘Plan B’ scheme, that would keep taxes low on everyone but millionaires, hoping to force Obama to sign a bill that would be sub-optimal for him.



It’s a ploy, but at this late stage, it made people a little nervous.

Today, markets are basically going nowhere.

US futures are flat. Italy is down a touch. Spain is up a touch. Germany is down a hair.

Japan had one of its first real down days in a while.

