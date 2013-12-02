Markets Are Higher

Good morning and welcome back!

We’re at the start of the new month, and the start of what promises to be a very busy week for the economy. There’s tons of economic data coming out this week, including a slew of manufacturing data out today.

Sam Ro has a complete preview of this week’s data here.

In the meantime, markets have (not surprisingly) opened the week mildly higher. It’s nothing huge anywhere, but European indices and US futures are modestly in the green — more of those steady gains we’ve been seeing for months.

