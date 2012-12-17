Markets Are Going Nowhere

Photo: Wikimedia/Frédéric Mahé

The biggest story of the weekend was the Japanese election, which saw dovish Shinzo Abe sweep to power with a gigantic mandate.That caused the Nikkei to spike and the yen to tank although both saw their moves fade throughout the day. The Nikkei ended up just under 1%.



In China — where stocks rallied 4% on Friday — the Shanghai Composite gained about 0.5%.

European markets are basically flat. Germany is up a little. Italy is down a little Spain is flat. There’s no real news.

And US futures are flat as well.

Other than the Fiscal Cliff, the US economic year is basically over.

