Markets Are Rising After GIGANTIC Day In Shanghai

Markets are rising after a GIGANTIC session for the Shanghai Composite, which rose more than 4%.HSBC’s Chinese Flash PMI hit a 14-month high, so that may be one factor in the rally.



Germany is up modestly (0.3%) and US futures are up about the same. Spain is up little less, and Italy is basically flat.

