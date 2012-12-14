Markets Are Rising After GIGANTIC Day In Shanghai

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Markets are rising after a GIGANTIC session for the Shanghai Composite, which rose more than 4%.HSBC’s Chinese Flash PMI hit a 14-month high, so that may be one factor in the rally.
Germany is up modestly (0.3%) and US futures are up about the same. Spain is up little less, and Italy is basically flat.
For more on that Flash PMI report, see here >
