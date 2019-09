Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

This market is non-stop, as the end-of-year melt-up continues.In Europe, Italy is up 0.5%, Spain is up 0.44%, and Germany is up 0.2%.



US futures are higher as well.

The big event today will be this afternoon’s Fed meeting and press conference, which is expected to deliver some kind of new easing.

