Markets Are Down A Little Bit

Leaders in Washington struck a deal yesterday to pass a budget, and not shut down the government.

That’s good news for the economy in 2014, but it’s not translating to much market wise. It’s another very quiet day, and it fact things are down a little bit across the board (although not much).

The slight redness is seen in European stocks and US stocks. Once again, it remains a quiet week overall as everyone looks forward to next week’s Fed decision.

