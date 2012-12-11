Europe Is Heading Higher

Photo: Flickr / Ezpeleta

After yesterday’s Italy-inspired morning freakout, things calmed down fairly quickly. And indeed that’s the story today: More calmness.Europe is generally higher.



Italy is up 0.3%.

Spain is up 0.6%.

Germany is up 0.03%.

Nothing major. Just is what it is.

US futures are down a tad, despite headlines over Fiscal Cliff optimism. Really not a big deal.

Asia was a bit negative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.