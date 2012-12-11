Europe Is Heading Higher

Photo: Flickr / Ezpeleta
After yesterday’s Italy-inspired morning freakout, things calmed down fairly quickly. And indeed that’s the story today: More calmness.Europe is generally higher.
Italy is up 0.3%.
Spain is up 0.6%.
Germany is up 0.03%.
Nothing major. Just is what it is.
US futures are down a tad, despite headlines over Fiscal Cliff optimism. Really not a big deal.
Asia was a bit negative.
