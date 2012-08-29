Markets Are Going Lower

Photo: zenera on flickr

And now we’re back to more selling.As usually, it’s nothing majorly dramatic, but stock markets across Europe are in the red.



Italy is down 0.3%.

Spain is down 0.5%.

Germany is down 0.44%.

US futures are modestly lower.

Peripheral borrowing costs are up a tad.

Meanwhile, China fell 1% again last night, and has made a new post-crisis low.

