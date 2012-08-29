Markets Are Going Lower

Photo: zenera on flickr
And now we’re back to more selling.As usually, it’s nothing majorly dramatic, but stock markets across Europe are in the red.
Italy is down 0.3%.
Spain is down 0.5%.
Germany is down 0.44%.
US futures are modestly lower.
Peripheral borrowing costs are up a tad.
Meanwhile, China fell 1% again last night, and has made a new post-crisis low.
