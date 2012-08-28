European Markets Are Going Down

The scene in Europe is negative this morning, although not terribly so.



The main stock markets in Spain and Italy are off about 0.3%.

Germany is doing a bit worse, down 0.5%.

Peripheral bond markets aren’t doing much of anything.

US futures are flat.

The next couple of days are expected to be quiet before this Friday’s Bernanke speech, and Saturday’s Draghi speech — both at the economic conference in Jackson Hole.

