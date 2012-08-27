The 'Least Important Trading Week Of The Year' Begins, And Markets Are Going Nowhere

Photo: Sergey Gabdurakhmanov/Flickr

It’s a real quiet start to what arguably will be the ‘least important trading week of the year,’ according to BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus.Italy is flat.



Spain is flat.

US futures are flat.

Germany is flat.

Peripheral borrowing costs are flat.

This is going to be a week of Lot’s of speeches (The RNC + Bernanke and Draghi later in the week from Jackson Hole) and possibly not much else.

