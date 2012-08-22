Markets Are Going Down Everywhere

Red day everywhere.
Following yesterday’s losses in the US — which market a reversal from early-morning gains — markets are falling everywhere.
One culprit was weak export data from Japan, as the country’s trade deficit came in worse than expected.
The Nikkei fell 0.27%.
Shanghai fell 0.5%.
Hong Kong fell 1.0%.
In Europe, markets are down across the board.
Italy is off 0.5%.
Spain is down over 1%. Same with Germany.
US futures are down modestly as well.
Today in the US we get FOMC minutes and existing home sales.
