Markets Are Going Down Everywhere

Red day everywhere.



Following yesterday’s losses in the US — which market a reversal from early-morning gains — markets are falling everywhere.

One culprit was weak export data from Japan, as the country’s trade deficit came in worse than expected.

The Nikkei fell 0.27%.

Shanghai fell 0.5%.

Hong Kong fell 1.0%.

In Europe, markets are down across the board.

Italy is off 0.5%.

Spain is down over 1%. Same with Germany.

US futures are down modestly as well.

Today in the US we get FOMC minutes and existing home sales.

