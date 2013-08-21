Bleeding Stopped, As Markets Go Nowhere

The last two days, US market participants have woken up to some pretty notable market swings in key economies.

Today? Not so much. In Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Italy, and Germany, basically nothing is happening.

At one point, The Nikkei had been down a bit on jitters about the severity level for the Fukushima spill being raised, but the market came back at the end of the day.

And Jakarta stocks did rally 1.8% after two huge down days.

But basically, things are quiet. The big event today is the Fed minutes, which we’ve previewed here.

