Markets Are Taking Off

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Euro optimists still seem to be holding a candle for an imminent breakthrough in Europe.Stocks are up nicely again.



Spain is up 1%.

Italy is up 1.4%.

Germany is up 0.5%.

Peripheral borrowing costs are basically going nowhere today, after being flat yesterday.

US futures are showing some nice lift, as well.

Newswise, things are quiet, and at least in the US, there’s very little on the schedule yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.