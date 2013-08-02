Futures Higher, Nikkei Soars, Gold Tanks, As The World Awaits The Jobs Report

Good morning from New York City! It’s the best day of the month: Jobs day!

Today at 8:30 AM ET, we get the monthly Non-Farm Payrolls report. Economists are looking for 175K new jobs, and for the unemployment rate to fall to 7.5% from 7.6%.

Japan had a gigantic night in the market, with the Nikkei soaring over 3%.

US futures are up modestly.

Gold is tanking. The yellow metal is back below $US1290, as another slew of strong economic data removes gold’s relevance.

