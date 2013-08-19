Big Emerging Markets Are Getting Smoked

Joe Weisenthal
Mumbai skylineShutterstock

It is an ugly day for some major emerging markets today.

The worst of the bunch is Indonesia, where the Jakarta market fell 5.6%.

India’s SENSEX has fallen 1.7%, which comes after a major decline on Friday.

Both countries are seeing weakening currencies and deteriorating trade pictures, and are part of a big trend we’ve seen all year of emerging markets weakness.

Thailand also had a bad session, with the SET index losing 2.6%.

The country saw a big GDP whiff.

Morgan Stanley has the call:

2Q13 GDP further moderated to +2.8%YoY (vs an upwardly revised +5.4%YoY in 1Q13). This is in line with MS’ tracking estimate of +2.8%YoY but below consensus’ expectations of +3.3%YoY. On a QoQ sa sequential basis, the economy fell for the second consecutive quarter at -0.3%QoQ (vs an upwardly revised -1.7%QoQ in 1Q13), implying that the economy entered into technical recession in 1H13. 1H13 stands at +4.1%YoY and NESDB revised downwards their 2013 GDP growth range from 4.2% – 5.2% to 3.8% – 4.3%.

Meanwhile, Europe is modestly negative, and US futures are flat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.