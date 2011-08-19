Stocks Getting Crushed Again In Europe, Banks Down, US Down, Gold Soaring

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Panic, rinse, repeat.Everything’s getting killed in Europe.
We’re already anticipating a busy weekend of emergency telephone meetings.
France is off 3%.
Italy is off 2.6%.
Germany is off 3.5%!
US futures are all off over 1.5%
Gold is up to $1863. $1900 today?
Meanwhile, Europe is clearly facing endgame, as in there’s little to no tame for half-measures at this point.
See some observations on it here.
