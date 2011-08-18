Latest Update On Today's Global Market Panic

At lows of the day in Europe and in the US futures market.

  • Germany is off 4%
  • Italy is off 4.2%
  • Dow futures are off about 200
  • The 10 year Treasury at 2.09%.
  • France’s CAC-40 is off just 2.5%.
  • European banks getting smashed across the board.

Remember, there’s a short-selling ban on banks in place right now. Not working out, obviously.

Full update on morning news is here.

