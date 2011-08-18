Latest Update On Today's Global Market Panic

Photo: Gordon Wrigley on Flickr

At lows of the day in Europe and in the US futures market.

Germany is off 4%

Italy is off 4.2%

Dow futures are off about 200

The 10 year Treasury at 2.09%.

France’s CAC-40 is off just 2.5%.

European banks getting smashed across the board.

Remember, there’s a short-selling ban on banks in place right now. Not working out, obviously.



