Latest Update On Today's Global Market Panic

Photo: Gordon Wrigley on Flickr
At lows of the day in Europe and in the US futures market.
- Germany is off 4%
- Italy is off 4.2%
- Dow futures are off about 200
- The 10 year Treasury at 2.09%.
- France’s CAC-40 is off just 2.5%.
- European banks getting smashed across the board.
Remember, there’s a short-selling ban on banks in place right now. Not working out, obviously.
Full update on morning news is here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.