That big three day rally from last Thursday through this Monday is feeling like a distant memory.



The intense selling is back.

Italy is off 2%.

Germany is down 1.8%.

France is down 1.8%, despite news that it will keep its AAA rating from S&P for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, all the big US index futures are off over 1.2% in early going.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.