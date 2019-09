And after three days of huge gains, starting last Thursday, the rally appears to be back off.



There’s heavy selling on both sides of the Atlantic.

Germany, which just clocked in with a horrible 0.1% GDP growth rate is down 1.8% right now.

Italy is down 1.1%.

US futures are down over 1% across various indices.

Gold is up back to $1778.

Strap in.

